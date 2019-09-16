Two million demos still on – HRDC  

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has said it cannot be intimidated by anyone and this week’s anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations will go on as planned.

This has been confirmed by HRDC National Chairperson Timothy Mtambo at a press briefing today in Lilongwe.

Mtambo encouraged Malawians across the country to join the protests from Wednesday to Friday.

Commenting on the list of journalists accused of working with the coalition, Mtambo said the list which circulated on social media last week was created by the government with the aim of tarnishing HRDC’s image.

“We are aware that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is propagating evil speeches that some journalist has been receiving money from HRDC to write propaganda but this will not intimidate us, our stand will remain the same that Jane Ansah must fall,” he explained.

The activist then called on the police to prosecute Charles Kafumba, an intelligence officer who was arrested last week for following HRDC leaders.

Mtambo expressed worry that the police have released Kafumba without investigating the issue.

He demanded the State House to provide its position on the matter.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition has been conducting demonstrations to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah to resign accusing her of mishandling May 21 elections.

This week’s demonstrations will be held from Wednesday to Friday.

in Lilongwe, demonstrators will start from Community Ground via Lilongwe Hotel to Crossroads through M1 road via 18 roundabout to Parliament to deliver a petition then proceed to Capital Hill.

In Mzuzu, the protests will start at Katoto Secondary School ground via Shoprite roundabout through the clock tower then straight to Civic Offices.

In Zomba, the demonstrations will start at Chinamwali to the district office while in Blantyre they will start at upper stadium via Makata road to Chileka roundabout then back through the clock tower to the upper stadium.

In Karonga, the protesters will hold a vigil at Karonga roundabout while in Rumphi the demonstrations will start at Kajawajawa to Rumphi council offices.