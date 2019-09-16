Savenda Chitipa refuse to use dressing room

There was a drama at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday, as Savenda Chitipa United refused to use the visitors’ dressing room claiming they saw Moyale Barracks fans applying suspicious substances at the entrance.

Chitipa played Moyale on Sunday at the Mzuzu Stadium and the game ended goalless.

During the game, Chitipa refused to use the dressing room due to juju fears and the team conducted pre-match talk in a corridor.

Commenting on the matter, Super league of Malawi (SULOM) Northern Region representative Henry Banda said the law will takes its course.

“I was called by one of the officials who told me that Chitipa is refusing to use the dressing room, so we told them to stay outside until end of the game to hear both sides but the law will be used according to SULOM rules,” said Banda.