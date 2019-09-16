Here is TB Joshua’s secret to healing asthma

Prophet T.B. Joshua’s secret to healing asthma has been revealed.

A woman from Malawi told Joshua’s Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) her son was healed from the disease after the prophet appeared in her dream.

The woman, Likondwa Phiri, testified that her son was afflicted with asthma and on 11th February, they had an opportunity to be on the prayer line and received a prayer from the man of God.

Later, Phiri had a dream where another woman suggested that she should put the child in a coffin.

“When I did, the man of God appeared and ordered me to take the baby out from the coffin,” Phiri said.

She added that when she woke up her son vomited poisonous substances but after that he was completely healed from asthma.

“With the asthma, he could not breathe properly. It was difficult for him to sleep, especially when it’s cold. He used to snore but now all is gone and he is just fine. He can sleep peacefully without any problem,” Phiri said.