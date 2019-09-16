Court upholds Vuwa Kaunda’s election victory

The High Court in Mzuzu has upheld Symon Vuwa Kaunda’s victory in the May 21 parliamentary elections for Nkhata Bay Central Constituency.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in May declared Democratic Progressive Party’s Kaunda winner of the elections with 6,418 votes against close competitor Ralph Mhone’s 6,412.

But Mhone who belongs to the People’s Party challenged the results in court saying there were irregularities that affected the outcome.

Today, the high court in Mzuzu has delivered its judgment on the matter.

Judge Thomson Ligowe said there was no sufficient evidence that monitors were barred from signing result sheets and that votes in some centres were changed in Kaunda’s favour.

Ligowe also dismissed Mhone’s claims that beating of monitors on polling day affected the results.

As expected, Kaunda and his supporters celebrated outside the court following the ruling.