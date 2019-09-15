Moyale host Savenda Chitipa

Moyale Barracks will play Savenda Chitipa United this afternoon in a Tnm Super League encounter at Mzuzu Stadium.

In their first-round meeting, Chitipa won 1-0 at Karonga Stadium.

Moyale coach Collins Nkuna told Malawi24 that they will seek revenge today as they do not want to lose to the same side twice in a single season. He added that his side is ready and no player has been ruled out due to injury or cards.

In a separate interview, Savenda Chitipa United coach Alex Ngwira said: “We know Moyale are a good side and we can’t underrate them, but let us wait for the entire 90 minutes as anything can happen.”

In the first round, Savenda Chitipa also beat the other Super League teams from the North – Mzuni and Karonga United.

Moyale are on position 9 with 24 points while Savenda are on 11th with 19 points from 17 games