President Peter Mutharika is on a time-travelling mission.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation the president is travelling to the United States on 18 September in the year 2018.

It is not known whether Mutharika will leave the powers to Saulos Chilima, his vice president then or Everton Chimulirenji, his current vice president.

In the US, Mutharika will attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.