Wanderers warned not to underrate Ntopwa

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers players have been warned not to underestimate Ntopwa FC as the two sides meet this weekend in the Tnm Super League.

Wanderers Assistant coach Oscar Kaunda issued the warning on Wednesday.

“I told the boys not to underrate Ntopwa, we know Ntopwa have their own playing style,” Kaunda said.

He added that the Nomads are confident of remaining on top of the Super League because they regard each and every league game as a final.

Wanderers are coming from a defeat in Bingu Ikhome Bonanza where they lost to Blue Eagles on post-match penalties.

The Nomads are top of the league with 36 points while their rivals Nyasa Big Bullets are on second position with four points separating the two sides. Masters Security are anchoring the table with 13 points.