Family agrees to bury Mugabe at national monument

The family of former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe has ended a dispute with the Government of Zimbabwe over the burial place of the ex-president.

The family said the ex-leader will be buried at the National Heroes Acre monument in the capital, Harare.

On Thursday, the Mugabe family had said that the former Zimbabwe president would be buried at a private ceremony in his home town.

But on Friday, family spokesman Leo Mugabe said following consultations with chiefs it had been decided that Mugabe would be buried at Heroes’ Acre.

“I can confirm that he will be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Sunday,” Leo told reporters.

“The private burial will be post-Sunday … there are certain preparations that need to be done at Heroes’ Acre and those developments will take time. These developments are the specifications from the chiefs themselves,” Leo added.

According to Leo, an official ceremony would be followed by a private family event at the monument to heroes of the liberation war against white minority rule.

Mugabe died in Singapore last week and his body was flown back home on Wednesday.

He ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years before being overthrown by the military in 2017 amid mass protests against his rule.

Meanwhile, President Peter Mutharika will leave the country tomorrow to attend Mugabe’s funeral which will be held at the country’s National Sports Stadium.