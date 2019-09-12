The 4 Fastest Ways To Feel the Effects of CBD

Cannabidiol (CBD) has been making headlines over the past few years for its drastic effects. Those who suffer from any mental disorder or any chronic health condition were often recommended to use CBD for relief. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), it won’t get you ‘high,’ but it will bestow a ton of benefits onto you and your body.

CBD has been known to help with mental health issues like depression, bi-polar, as well as alleviate anxiety. It’s also anti-inflammatory, excellent for chronic pain, and is ideal for cancer patients as it soothes some of the symptoms.

If you’re a beginner, consider doing your research and consult your physician to see if you’re a candidate for it. You also need to be sure you’re getting it from trusted sources that provide FDA-approved products. Once that is out of the way, you can try any of these 4 fast ways to feel the effects of CBD.

1. Smoking or Vaping

The fastest way to feel the effects of CBD is by vaping or smoking because it enters the bloodstream through the lungs. You can vape or smoke by using the cannabis flower, use CBD wax by sprinkling it on your smoke of choice or add it through the oil rig of a vape pen. You can also consider dabbing wax for a quick effect. CBD oil can work the same way as well. You’ll feel the effects as fast as 10 minutes later, and by inhaling, you’re absorbing around 35-50%. The effect can last up to 3 hours.

2. Sublingual

Taking CBD sublingually means you’re applying the products underneath the tongue for a faster effect as it’s absorbed quickly through the bloodstream. It can take around 15 minutes to show results and the effect lasts around 4-6 hours. These products can include tinctures, oils, lozenges, or sprays.

3. Edibles

Getting your CBD effect through edibles might be ideal if you feel a little nervous about using this product to begin with. It’s perfectly inconspicuous as you can pop a gummy, a truffle, or even a mint that is made with CBD. It takes around one-two hours for it to show results, and you’ll be absorbing around 20-30% through your digestive system. The effect can last up to 6 hours.

Meanwhile, oral ingestion by adding oils in your drinks, or even baking it into your cookies, brownies, or any edible treat can have a fast effect as well. It can take around 30 minutes to show results and the effects can last between 4-6 hours.

4. Topicals

This refers to topically applying CBD-infused creams, lotions, or ointments directly onto your skin. Your skin then absorbs it and transfers it to the bloodstream. They’re an excellent choice if your pain localized, if you have joint pain or arthritis, or if you have a skin condition. It takes around an hour to show results and can last for 4-6 hours.

It’s hard to choose the best way to use CBD because your reasons for needing it differs from one person to the other. However, there are faster ways to show results. Always consult your doctor before using any product.