Bullets fan carts home K1.5m in Zampira promo

With the 2019 TNM Super League season reaching a boiling point, the decade-long sponsor TNM has given out a grand prize of K1.5 million to a Mpemba based Nyasa Big Bullets supporter Bester Namacha.

The Bullets fan won an interactive SMS promotion for fans dubbed Zampira.

He predicted the correct score between Ntopwa FC and Be Forward Wanderers last month.

Apart from the grand prize, three lucky fans pocketed K50, 000 each after emerging lucky winners from the pool of entries that correctly predicted the game involving Ntopwa FC and Mighty Tigers.

Speaking during the final draw of the promotion in Blantyre, TNM’s Public Relations and Sponsorship Manager Limbani Nsapato said Zampira promotion which aimed to actively engage soccer fans through making of predictions of weekly results and the season’s champion through SMS has achieved its objective.

“Zampira has been a fresh concept and proved to be one of the most exciting fan engagement elements this season. The promotion recognises the role of soccer fans in the success story of the game in Malawi and today as sponsors we are pleased with the response that the promotion succeeded in this objective,” said Matola.

The promotion registered 8000 entries from which 6500 entries were correct, representing 7.5% prediction rate.

Nsapato observed that soccer lovers had lived up to the challenge of reading in advance the league’s matches and predicting results.

Apart from the grand prize, TNM has been giving out other prizes to lucky customers in the ranges of K1000 worth of airtime to 50 winners weekly, K50, 000 to three winners weekly and K100, 000 to the Daily Question winner.

Namacha will pocket K1 million, with the remaining K500, 000 going towards the purchase of football materials for any community club of his choice.

Meanwhile, TNM has shortlisted five players for the supporters’ player of the month of August. The shortlisted players are Moyale Barracks’ Deus Nkutu, Ntopwa FC’s Richard Chimbamba, TN Stars’ China Chirwa, Mighty Tigers’ Willie Sayenda and Blue Eagles’ John Soko.