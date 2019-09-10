Two Malawian draughts athletes reach final 30 at World Championship

Two Malawian draughts athletes have finished in the top 30 at the World Draughts Championship in Bulgaria.

According to General Secretary for Association of draughts in Malawi (ADMA) Suzgo Nkhoma, International Master Enock Makoka Banda and International Master Moses Wines have reached the final 30 at the tournament.

“For our athletes, I can now confirm that for the first time two athletes from Africa have defied odds and finished in top 30,” said Nkhoma.

In the very final round on Monday, Enock played against a Russian International Master Melnikov Dmitrii to fight for position number 25 while Moses met another Russian, Dublin Kirill, to fight for position 27 with the loser getting position 28.

Another Malawian Madalitso Thom fought for position 31 against Van Bekel Anton from Netherlands while Humble Bondo fought for position 35 against Said Quinder from Mauritius.

The World Draughts Championship began on 1st September 2019 and ended on September 9th tournament.