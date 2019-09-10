Two Malawians found with human bones in Mozambique

Two Malawians aged 40 and 46 have been found in possession of 12 human bones which they were planning to sell in Mozambique.

Police in Mozambique’s northern province of Niassa arrested the Malawians last week.

The police said on Monday that the two had exhumed the bones in Malawi and were planning to sell them.

According to Police spokesperson in Niassa province Alves Mathe, police patrolling Cuamba district town headquarters stopped, searched and later detained the two individuals.

“They exhumed the bones in neighbouring Malawi and they were looking for a buyer in Mozambique who has already been identified. Unfortunately this client is still at large,” police said.

In Malawi, there have been many cases of individuals being found with human bones, particularly bones of persons with albinism.

Some people falsely believe that bones of persons with albinism bring good luck.