FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier preview: Malawi vs Botswana, Meke Mwase’s biggest test

Malawi will again look up to the talismanic Gabadinho Mhango when they host Botswana in the second leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Kamuzu Stadium this afternoon.

After a goalless first leg in Gaborone last week, Meke Mwase’s men will be hoping to use their home advantage and possibly win their first game at home since 2017 when they won against Comoros Island in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

On Monday, Mwase told the local press that he is very positive of a result but warned his charges to worry about the Zebras who have improved their game.

“The first leg was tough in Botswana but we survived without conceding and now we are playing at home where the pressure will be on us. I am very positive that we will get the result but my men should be careful with the visitors who have improved their game and they will be playing away.

“I have worked on some shortfalls and we are looking forward to having a good game this afternoon. However, this is football and I wouldn’t say we are the favorites because anything can happen in football,” he said.

His opposite number Teena Mpota said though his charges will be playing away from home, they have a record of scoring in hostile environment.

“We went to Zambia last year where we scored two goals and we can do the same here in Malawi. We had chances in Botswana but we couldn’t convert them but I am very positive that we will have the result today,” he told the local media.

The Flames will still be without the duo of John Lanjesi and Limbikani Mzava who are nursing injuries but all other players are available for selection.

Last time, Flames were eliminated by Tanzania at the same stage during the qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

The match kicks off at exactly 14:00 hours CAT.