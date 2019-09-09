Government allocates K1.6 billion for Bullets, Wanderers stadiums

…K200 million allocated to Indoor Netball Sports Complex…

Government has allocated K1.6 billion towards the construction of two football stadiums for Blantyre based giants, Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha, revealed this when he presented the national budget for September to June next year on Monday at Parliament in Lilongwe.

The minister said government has allocated K200 million towards the construction of an Indoor Netball Sports Complex while K500 million has gone to the construction of Mzuzu Youth Center.

Peter Mutharika’s regime has also allocated K500 million towards the renovation of Kamuzu Institute for Sports.

On Wednesday last week, Mutharika had a meeting with the representatives of the two teams where the President made an assurance that the two stadiums will be included in the national budget.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says it will stop the decision to have the two stadiums constructed using taxpayers’ money.

HRDC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo told one of Malawi’s daily papers that Malawians don’t owe the two clubs stadiums and therefore it will be a mistake for the government to put the burden of constructing the stadiums on Malawians.

However, the supporters of the two clubs have vowed to deal with Mtambo if he dares to stop government from constructing the stadiums.

The remarks were made on Monday during a joint meeting where the supporters praised Mutharika for the stadiums.

