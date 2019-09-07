KB aiming for title

Kamuzu Barracks have said they are aiming to challenge for the title in the second round of the Super League.

Coach Billy Phambala said his side which is third on the Super League table is not far away from the leaders and will fight for the Super League championship.

“The only way to do that is to win games, home and away,” said Phambala.

Kamuzu Barracks have 30 points and will today face Moyale Barracks who are on position 8 with 21 points.

Collins Nkuna, coach for Moyale Barracks, said they are ready to continue where they left last week against Ntopwa.

“Kamuzu barracks is another physical side but at the end of the game we will smile,” said Nkuna.

In other games, Karonga United will host Civil Sporting Club at Karonga Stadium on Saturday before the capital city based side play Savenda Chitipa on Sunday.