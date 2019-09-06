Malawians in US donate books to Mzuzu University

Malawians in the United States of America (USA) under the New England Malawi Association (NEMA) have donated assorted books worth K8.4 million to Mzuzu University as one way of instilling reading culture among the youth.

Speaking during the seeing off of the consignment recently in the USA, secretary of the association Gloria Kunje said the books were solicited from different colleges within and around the New England area including Connecticut College in New London and PinePoint Private school in Stonington in the state of Connecticut as well as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T) and individuals.

Kunje said NEMA believes that the books, if well taken care of, will benefit youths in and around Mzuzu City and help in trying to interesting the youth into reading.

In 2015, the University library was razed down by a fire, and Kunje said the misfortunate event, ignited the idea to start soliciting books for the donation.

“The objective of the project is to keep youths out of the streets by encouraging them to spend their free time productively through reading,” she said.

Speaking after the handover ceremony at the University grounds in Mzuzu, the Vice Chancellor of the University Professor John Kalenga Saka expressed gratitude to NEMA for the timely donation.

Professor Saka advised librarians to take considerable care of the books and encouraged a reading spirit among the intended beneficiaries.

NEMA, a grouping of Malawians in and around New England area was founded in 2002 but got incorporated in 2018. It’s of existence is to unite Malawians staying in the New England area and also provide assistance to Malawians and deserving non-Malawians in times of need and hardships.

NEMA chairperson Solomoni Nkhalamba said the book provision project was in its pilot phase and was expected to be expanded to other colleges around the country.

By Peter Mmangisa Chonga in USA