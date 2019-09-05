Protesters are slowing down Malawi economy, Mutharika tells World Bank

President Peter Mutharika has told the World Bank that protesters in Malawi are frustrating businesses and slowing down the economy.

Mutharika made the remarks when he met Bella Bird, World Bank Country Representative at Sanjika Palace on Wednesday.

He said his government’s mission to get Malawians out of poverty has been a challenging journey over the years because when Malawi moves two steps forward, a situation arises that takes the country three steps backwards.

“We made a lot of gains in the past five years. But some people who are refusing to accept results of the general elections have gone on a campaign of violence, frustrating businesses and slowing down the economy.

“This is happening despite the local and international observer missions commending the election as free, fair and credible,” Mutharika said.

The president then challenged that his government will transform Malawi as it has proven that it can make great strides out of a crisis.

According to Mutharika, over the past five years his government has taken Malawi out of an economic crisis and achieved macro-economic stability. He added that the target now is to focus on growth.

Mutharika was re-elected for a second term in the May 21 elections but the opposition Malawi Congress Party and UTM are challenging his victory.

The two parties have also been endorsing demonstrations organized by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah.

Following violence, looting and arson attacks in previous demonstrations, the Supreme Court of Appeal last month issued a moratorium against post-election protests.