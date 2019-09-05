AG, HRDC to present resolutions on demos to Supreme Court

The Office of the Attorney General and the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) are expected to present resolutions guiding post-election demonstrations to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Last month, Justice Lovemore Chikopa of the Supreme Court issued a 14-day moratorium on demonstrations on the reasons that the demos have not been peaceful. The court told the Attorney General’s office to meet HRDC and find ways of holding peaceful demonstrations.

During the meeting between the two parties on Wednesday, disagreements arose as the government side refused to include a recommendation that advised police to arrest Democratic Progressive Party supporters found harassing protesters.

The proposal was later included after the HRDC threatened to walk out.

From the HRDC side, the group agreed with the proposals made by government except a few which the HRDC described as bad and coming from above.

The HRDC rejected government’s proposal for the grouping to provide marshals equivalent to number of police officers providing security during demonstrations.

The HRDC also said it cannot afford to provide transport to demonstrators following government’s proposal for transport to be provided since violence occurs as protesters are going back home.

The HRDC, however, pledged to ensure that all the people speaking or attending demonstrations should not encourage violence.

In its response on HRDC’s proposals, the government side said as long as HRDC follows all the agreed resolutions on how to conduct demonstrations, then the protests will continue.

Government side, however, failed to respond on the HRDC proposal for the Malawi Defence Force to disarm cadets DPP as the AG’s team argued that it’s difficult for MDF to do so.

HRDC has been organizing the demonstrations demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Jane Ansah. The group accuses Ansah of mismanaging May 21 tripartite election.