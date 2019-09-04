Mutharika’s lawyer Mbeta questions UTM witness on alterations in her notes

Franks Mbeta who is representing President Peter Mutharika in the presidential election case today asked UTM witness Mirriam Gwalidi about alterations in her handwritten notes before suggesting that they could be normal just as corrections made on result sheets in the May 21 elections.

Mbeta on Wednesday interrogated Gwalidi regarding the alterations on result sheets and blank documents at Mowe CDSS polling centre.

On alterations on results sheets, Mbeta presented to the court notes written by Gwalidi which were littered with alterations. The lawyer took the witness through each correction and Gwalidi confirmed that she made each alterations.

He then asked Gwalidi if its normal to make corrections where there are mistakes, to which the witness agreed.

But when asked if the alterations on the result sheets which Gwalidi presented to the court as exhibits were made to correct mistakes just as she did in her notes, Gwalidi did not agree.

Mbeta then asked: “So it’s only acceptable for you to make alterations to correct genuine mistakes but when done by others it is an irregularity, is that so?

Gwalidi responded: “The case is different.”

On Mowe, Mbeta presented to the court official results for the centre where Gwalidi claims UTM monitors were given blank tally sheets as results for the centre.

Gwalidi, however, confirmed that no UTM monitor is disputing the MEC results for the polling centre.

In the morning, Mbeta also interrogated Gwalidi and he focused on results that were tippexed in Blantyre more especially Ndirande Community Hall. He asked if the elections result sheets were changed and if the results were not delivered on time.

In her response, Gwalidi confirmed that the results were not delivered on time since she was at the polling from 8pm up to 11:45 midnight.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) lawyer Tamando Chokotho cross-examined Gwalidi regarding the results for Thyolo West Constituency.

Chokhotho also asked Gwalidi about log books which Gwalidi said did not contain any information but were signed by party monitors.

On Thursday, lawyers for UTM president Saulos Chilima will re-examine Gwalidi and after that lawyers for MEC and president Mutharika will start cross-examining third UTM witness Mr Ndasauka.

UTM leader Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera are challenging the results of May 21 elections results saying they were affected by irregularities.