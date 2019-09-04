Mutharika explains decision to build stadiums for Bullets, Wanderers

President Peter Mutharika has explained his government’s decision to construct stadiums for Blantyre giants Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets.

During a meeting with officials from the two clubs at Sanjika Palace today, Mutharika said his administration always supports sports and by building the stadiums his government is developing football in this country.

“Besides, these stadiums will always be used and enjoyed by the public,” he said.

He told the teams that people opposed to the stadiums do not wish the two clubs well. Mutharika, however, noted that the stadiums cannot be built in one day but he assured the two clubs that they will be constructed soon.

The Malawi leader then urged Malawians to take into the spirit of contributing to the development of football in the country. He also called upon the private sector to support Government in developing football in the country.

During the meeting, Mutharika advised football managers in the country to put the lives and welfare of players first. He said players should be allowed to continue with their education.

“I know football managers who take youthful players from their homes, take them out of school and bring them to Blantyre or Lilongwe only for them to get stranded. This practice must stop.

“Football thrives with education and discipline. It is always nice to have players who are educated and are disciplined. That is how we can put Malawi on the map with football,” Mutharika said.

The Malawi leader also commended the two teams for encouraging their supporters to be disciplines saying there has been a remarkable decline in football hooliganism and violence.

He said: “When it comes to taming violence and disciplining your followers, you are doing far much better than political leaders in this country. Well done.”