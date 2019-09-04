Baka eyes Super League promotion

Karonga based Northern Region SIMSO Premier League side, Baka City FC, say they will leave no stone unturned to ensure their objective of promotion to the TNM Super League is realized this season.

Baka currently sit top of the SIMSO Premier League on 36 points, a point clear of Ekwendeni Hammers and Zolozolo United who are in second and third respectively ahead of the commencement of the second round of the league set for this weekend.

Speaking in an interview after narrowly losing to Super League side Karonga United in a friendly match on Sunday at the Karonga Stadium, Baka City Team Manager Alick Zoongu expressed optimism that his charges are ready to battle it out for promotion to the elite division of Malawi.

He said they have assembled a strong squad hence he is confident of promotion to the Super League.

“The SIMSO Premier League is very competitive as seen in the first round where a single point separates the top three on the log table but we believe with our consistency we will edge the race and get our dream of promotion,” he said buoyantly,” he said.

He added that the match played against Karonga United has provided them with the much needed fitness and sharpness ahead of the start of the second round of the league on Saturday.

“Karonga gave us a good test and I thought we really coped well with them and we also put them under pressure a lot which is great because it shows we are ready to compete at that level when we get promoted,” he explained.

Karonga United Team Manager Kondwani Mwalweni, has also tipped Baka City for promotion to the Super League.

According to Mwalweni, Baka have a lot of talented players and an experience coaching panel headed by Dave Myombe hence are the team to beat in the race for super league glory.

Baka City are next in action on Saturday when they will make the long trip to Mzimba to take on Manyamula FC and Favoured Stars on Sunday as they resume their promotion push.