Parliamentary Committee chairpersons urged to work with all members

Chairpersons of Parliamentary Committees have been urged to lead their committees with passion and work well with all members despite differences in political affiliations.

First Deputy speaker Madalitso Kazombo made the remarks today during the opening of the orientation Workshop of Committee Chairpersons in Lilongwe.

Kazombo said the workshop is important because the Chairpersons will learn a lot on how to lead the Committees in a right way for the betterment of Malawians.

He added that he expects the Chairpersons to know their role and how they are going to perform it after the workshop.

“Members of Parliament are supposed to work with everyone in their committee and other committees despite their differences in political parties,” he explained

Kazombo also asked development partners to help the Parliament to have enough researchers for the August House to function effectively.

In his remarks, immediate past Chairperson of Public Accounts Committee in the Republic of Kenya, Nicolas Gumbo, asked the MPs to be accountable as they are leading the committees and to be good examples to the members of the committees so that they can operate the committees in a good way.

He said committees have big a role to at the Parliament Building by driving the agenda of the house.

On his take, Chairperson of Public Accounts Committee, Ken Kandodo, stressed that the workshop is important to them in a way that they will have enough knowledge on how to lead the committees for the benefit of the country.

Among others, the training will focus on a range of topics such as powers, mandates and functions of Committees, Role of Committee Chairpersons, Vice Chairpersons and Committee Clerks, effective leadership and management skills, interpersonal dynamics, communication and conflict resolution skills, human rights based legislation and roles and responsibilities of other governance bodies.