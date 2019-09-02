MANEB releases MSCE exam results

…One candidate gets six points

Malawi’s Ministry of Education, Science and Technology through Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) has released the 2019 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination results.

According to a statement signed by minister responsible William Susuwele Banda, 92,867 candidates sat for the examinations and 46,771 have passed representing a 50.36 percent pass rate.

The statement disclosed that 56.46 percent of male candidates (28,884 out of 51,159 candidates) have passed while 42.89 percent of female candidates (17,887 out of 41,708 candidates)have passed the exams.

“Out of 573 Special Needs candidates who sat for this examination 302 have passed. This represents 52.71% pass rate,” Banda said.

The results of the 2019 MSCE have seen one male candidate from Zomba Catholic Secondary School getting an aggregate of six points.

Banda has since congratulated MANEB for administering leakage free exams.

The minister has also congratulated teachers and the top ten schools that have performed exceptionally well in the 2019 MSCE exam results.