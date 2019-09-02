Airtel Africa crosses 100 million subscribers milestone

Airtel Africa says a combination of an under-penetrated telecom market, rising smartphone affordability along with low data penetration have seen the company reach 100 million customers across its operations.

According to the statement released on Thursday, the company believes the achievement is testament to the hard work of its employees and a clear reflection that the customers value the network, services offerings and customer experience.

In the statement, Airtel Africa’s Chief Executive Officer Raghunath Mandava said the positive momentum they have seen in the customers underpins their medium-term aspirations for revenue and profit growth.

Mandava added that the telecommunication service provider footprints are characterised by low but increasing mobile connectivity with unique user penetration of 43%.

“We believe in enhancing connectivity and digitizing the countries in which it operates has invested to expand its network footprints and number of 4G sites to enhance network capabilities and support its further business growth,” he explained.

Airtel Africa is a leading telecommunication and mobile money services, with presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

It is the second largest mobile operator in Africa by number of active subscribers.