Nyamilandu gets honorary PhD

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu on Saturday was awarded an honorary doctorate degree by Cypress International Institute University.

The FA boss dedicated the honorary degree to all local football stakeholders for working tirelessly to develop the game in Malawi.

Nyamilandu was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Philosophy of Arts degree in recognition for his immense contribution to football development in Malawi. The event took place at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC).

The FIFA Council member, who was accompanied by representatives from Member Associations and family members, said the recognition shows that people are appreciating the good work that is being done in local football and all involved must cherish it for their efforts and sacrifices

“It has not been a one man show but team work. This is why I would like to dedicate this doctorate to all stakeholders.

“Together we have achieved milestones and made strides in the development of football in this country in the areas of infrastructure, grassroots football, accountability and financial controls, good partnership with corporate sponsors, commercialization of the game and 2010 AFCON qualification.

“From passionate football fans who make sacrifices for football to happen in Malawi; to the affiliates who organize football at grassroots, district, regional and national levels; the people who use their own personal resources to support their clubs; and everyone from ball boys, stewards, clubs and our most treasured assets the players I salute you. This is for you,” he said.

Nyamilandu added that it was high time football got recognized in Malawi because it contributes a lot to the social economic development of the nation.

“Football is no longer just an entertainment platform. It now provides employment to many and creates lots of business opportunities. So it must be appreciated,” he said.

Super League of Malawi president Tiya Somba Banda, who was among the representatives from FAM Member Associations, said the award should encourage all stakeholders in football to work hard as excellence is always rewarded.

“The award has not just come on a silver platter. It is a true reflection of the excellent work and administrative leadership the President has invested in Malawi football,” said Somba Banda.

On his part, Central Region Football Association Chairman Austin Ajawa said: “This should encourage all of us in football to work hard and continue improving our game.”

Meanwhile, some Malawians have described the honorary degree as an insult to the football fraternity in Malawi saying Nyamilandu – who has been FAM boss for past 16 years and is expected to seek reelection this year – has not developed football.

Commenting on Facebook, Joseph Kanyunya Moyo said the sentiments and recognition should not cheat football lovers. He noted that Malawi has never even lifted a Cosafa Cup since its inception and last made it to the finals in 2002.

He said: “What kind of recognition is this? It’s so questionable. We still have a long way to go to develop football in our country. This honorary Doctorate degree should be dedicated to something else not football development. Our status is very poor on Cocacola FIFA rankings. We fail to make it into the top hundred. This has been a norm for a long time. Yet some people say we are developing in terms of football. Let’s not cheat ourselves.”