Moyale see off Ntopwa

Moyale Barracks on Sunday started their Tnm Super League second round campaign with a 2-1 win over Ntopwa FC at Mzuzu Stadium.

Ntopwa took the lead in in the 44th minute through Mphatso Magaleta who beat several Moyale defenders before putting the ball into the back of the net.

The home side equalized six minutes into the second half when Gasten Simkonda nodded the ball into the net after receiving a good cross from the right side.

In the 63rd minute, Simkonda scored his second of the game to give Moyale the lead.

Speaking after the 2-1 win, Moyale Teams Manager Victor Phiri said his side got their revenge after they lost the first round fixture in Blantyre.

“The coming of new players has helped us and today one of our new players was voted Man of the match and that’s a big improvement to us,” said Phiri.

Coach for Ntopwa Trevor Kajawa coach accepted the loss but promised changes in Sunday’s game.

“Yes we lost and we are going to sit down, I am sure you are going to see a changed Ntopwa on Sunday against Mzuni FC,” he said.

Moyale now have 21 points and are on position 8 while Ntopwa are 13th with 13 points.

On Sunday, Ntopwa will play Mzuni at Mzuzu Stadium.