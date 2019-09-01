APAM seeks support to hold beauty pageant

The Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) has asked partners and well-wishers to support the association as it plans to hold the Mr and Miss Albinism event and talent show next week.

This was said by APAM Organising Committee Chairperson Lucy Nkhoma during a press briefing conducted on Saturday at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe.

Nkhoma said the organization has a budget of K72 million but has managed to collect K37 million and is looking to raise K35 million.

“Although this is the case, the event is happening and we are going to “shine within” indeed as our theme indicates.

“We are full of activism and we are not going to end here as we will continue with the platform in the communities. Our message to those out there who have not heard our call, please hear our message we need support,” she explained.

Nkhoma said the organization will continue organising such talent shows in all the country’s regions to create a long term platform and promote the talents which have has been hidden for a long.

Nkhoma also acknowledged different partners such as government Smile Life Insurance, Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa and European Union which have supported the initiative.

An official from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, Juliana Mapangwe, said government has sold tickets worth K2 million as a way of supporting the organization.

The talent show which was launched on 29 June, 2019 is expected to take place at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) on 7th September.

Meanwhile, tickets are being sold at places such as Mhub and Puma filling station.

The charges are K10, 000 for regular tickets, K50,000 for VIP and 200,000 for a table for four.