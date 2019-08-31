Nomads sign Atsigah, China Chirwa

Be Forward Wanderers on Thursday completed the signings of striker China Davie Chirwa and Ghanaian defender Eric Atsigah.

Atsigah has joined Wanderers from Lilongwe based side Masters Security while Chirwa has been signed from TN Stars.

The Nomads managed to complete deals for the two players before the Super League mid-season transfer window closed on Thursday.

After signing a three year deal with the Lali Lubani side, Atsigah has become the second foreign to join Be Forward Wanderers after Adepoju Babatunde joined the Nomads at the beginning of the season.

The Nomads hope Atsigah will bring quality, professionalism and leadership to a side that is top of the Super League table.

“He is a top quality additional to the team as we strive to win the League for the second time in three years.

“He was sought after by a host of clubs but he chose the Wanderers family,” the club wrote on its Facebook page.

On his part, Atsigah said he looks forward to playing with high quality players.

“I am so delighted to join Wanderers which is a big club with top players like Joseph Kamwendo, Alfred Manyozo jnr, Babatunde, Zicco Mkanda, Harry Nyirenda, Francis Mulimbika just to mention a few,” said Atsigah.