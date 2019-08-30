Opposition, HRDC rejects DPP claims they want to topple government

Opposition political parties and the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have laughed off claims by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that they want to overthrow the government.

The HRDC, Malawi Congress Party and UTM said this following fresh claims by the DPP that the activists and the opposition parties have been conducting protests to create insecurity and topple the President Peter Mutharika administration.

On Thursday, DPP Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha said the post-election protests aimed at forcing Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah to resign are part of plans by the HRDC and opposition parties to unlawfully remove the DPP government.

Speaking at a press briefing in Blantyre, Mchacha who is also Deputy Minister of Transport said the party’s supporters will retaliate by holding their own protests.

“We can no longer sit back and watch anarchy taking root in our society. We can no longer allow a few individuals masquerading as human rights defenders distort the true picture and bury the real meaning of human rights.

“We can no longer sit back and watch when losers of the May 21 elections cannot honourably and democratically accept their defeat but inflict pain on us,” Mchacha said.

However, the HRDC and opposition parties have rejected Mchacha’s claims saying they do not plan to overthrow Mutharika’s government.

HRDC vice-chairperson Gift Trapence said they are advocating the interests of Malawians who want Ansah to resign for mishandling the May 21 elections.

He said: “HRDC has no plans for regime change agenda beyond the Jane Ansah issue. HRDC is just serving the interests of Malawians to make sure that democracy works for every Malawian and that there is rule of law.”

UTM Party spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga noted that the DPP usually resorts to blame game and intimidation.

On his part, MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali said voters are the ones demanding for Ansah’s resignations and there are no plans to topple the government.

“If anything, those who have overtaken this government are the people who rigged the May 21 vote. One wonders why Mutharika cannot listen to the people’s demand to have Ansah relieved of her duties as MEC chair following the mess she presided over during the last elections,” he stated.