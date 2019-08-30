Man rapes mentally ill girl

A 30-year-old man in Chiradzulu has been arrested for raping a mentally girl aged 17.

The sexual abuse happened on August 26, 2019 at Yasini Trading Centre.

Chiradzulu Police Publicist, Yohane Tasowana said the suspect, Patrick Kodo, was arrested on August 28, following a report from the victim’s relative.

“It is reported that at 8 o’clock in the morning, Kodo came to the house and found the girl alone so he dragged her into a bush where he did the unlawful carnal knowledge,” he said.

Tasowana added that the victim revealed the whole fate to a relative who informed other family members.

Police issued the victim with a referral letter to the district hospital where results revealed that the victim was indeed raped.

Tasowana said the suspect will appear before court soon to answer charges of defilement which contravene Section 138 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers are urging residents in the district to report such cases to police so that offenders are brought to book.

Kodo hails from Mpochera Village in Traditional Authority Likoswe in the district.

By Linda Likomwa – Mana