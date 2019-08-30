Man attempts to petrol-bomb activists’ vehicle

An unknown person on Friday afternoon attempted to petrol-bomb a vehicle belonging to the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) in Lilongwe.

The man who was not caught was seen with a grenade going towards the activists the vehicle.

The incident occurred at Crossroads Hotel where members of the grouping met the Attorney General and the Malawi Police to discuss the way forward regarding post-election demonstrations.

The two parties met at Crossroads Hotel after shifting the meeting first from Civic Offices and then from Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) for security reasons.

HRDC National Chairperson Timothy Mtambo said members of the grouping are not safe and it is unfortunate that Malawi Police Service are not helping them.

Mtambo added that they thought that the meeting would be fruitful but they felt government is playing games with them.

“We think that these discussions are not being done in good faith, we don’t think they will end well.

“We are going to meet them on our conditions, we need to be assured of our security. They have to listen to us because we are vulnerable,” he said.

Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale said they will meet again on Wednesday for further discussions.

He added that the two parties will exchange paper sheets on how further demonstrations will be organised.

HRDC has been conducting demonstrations demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Jane Ansah.

The group accuse Ansah of failing to competently manage the May 21 elections.

However, the demonstrations held over the past two months were marred by violence as protesters looted shops and burned buildings.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court of Appeal issued a moratorium on demonstrations and ordered the Attorney General and the HRDC to discuss ways of organizing peaceful demonstrations.