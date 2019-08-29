MPC eyes Malawi transport sector

… Seven buses bought

Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) has disclosed that it will introduce coaches to operate between the country’s cities as part of income generation.

According to MPC Post Master General, Henry Shamu, the corporation is set to generate income through providing other services in the country.

Shamu explained that MPC has bought seven coaches that are to be operating between cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

The MPC top boss explained further that they also want to introduce a mobile money service that awaits the authorisation of the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

Minister of Information, Mark Botomani has commended the move to have buses by MPC saying it will help the corporation to generate income.

“You know, most of the services that MPC used to offer have been challenged with innovations, so it’s good to come up with new ideas,” said Botomani.

The minister then assured MPC of government support in new ideas of generating income.

Currently, MPC is losing MK500 million to under-performing stations across the country.