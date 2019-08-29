Man commits suicide after being caught having sex with another man’s wife

A 60-year-old man has hanged himself in Chitipa after he was fined two cows for having sex with another man’s wife.

According to Chitipa police publicist Gladwell Simwaka, the man has been identified as Shupex Kaumba who hailed from Kanyenjere village in the area of Traditional Authority Nthalire in the district

Simwaka said the village court heard that Kaumba was found red-handed having sex with another man’s wife.

At the village headman’s court, Kaumba was found guilty and was later ordered to compensate his friend with two cows.

Fearing that he would not manage to get the cows as per commanded by the village headman, Kaumba decided to hang himself as a way of escaping the charge.

On Tuesday this week, he was found dangling under a tree which is about 500 metres away from his house and was later taken to hospital where postmortem result showed that death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.