Chinsapo resident wins K29m in Premier sports betting

John Solomon, a sweet potato seller from Chinsapo Township in Lilongwe, has won K29 million from Premier Bet.

The 34-year old only spent K150 to predict results from English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, Germany Bundesliga and the French League 1.

Solomon said he is very excited to have won such an amount with just K150.

“I am very excited to win this amount of money for just spending K150. I have been betting before but I never succeeded but over the weekend, I struck gold by winning K29 million. I thought it was a joke because I couldn’t believe that such a small amount could turn me into,” he told reporters.

In his remarks, Premier Bet overall shops manager from the Central Region Hopeson Tuwana said he was happy to have produced a winner just three weeks into the new season.

“We came here to change the lives of many Malawians so when something like this happens, we are always excited because we are fulfilling the promises we made. We will keep on reminding people that they shouldn’t take betting as their source of income and before betting, they should prioritize their families first before placing any bet,” he said.

Since its establishment, staunch soccer followers have been winning millions, the biggest winner being Lajeshah Jannat who won K109 million in April this year.