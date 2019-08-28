Mzuni regroup for Super League second round

As the second round of the Tnm Super League begins this weekend, Mzuni FC players started training on Tuesday.

According to Assistant coach for Mzuni Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, the players were given a week to rest.

“We know time is not on our side but it was important to at least give our players a week to rest, and on Tuesday we started training in readiness for the showcase this weekend,” he said.

He added that they are looking for players to join team.

“All players who feel they can break into the team are also welcome to join us as the second round starts,” said Mwafulirwa.

Mzuni will start the second round by hosting Blantyre based side Ntopwa FC at Mzuzu Stadium.

In the first round, the two sides played out a goalless draw at Kamuzu Stadium.