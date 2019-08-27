Malawi players’ allowances not increased in six years – FAM

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu has asked the Malawi Government to consider increasing National Team allowances saying they have not been adjusted since 2013.

Nyamilandu made the request to the Minister of Sports Francis Phiso who was on familiarization tour at the Football Association of Malawi’s Headquarters in Chiwembe on Tuesday morning.

During the visit Phiso met the Flames players, who are in Camp in preparation for a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Botswana next week, and Nyamilandu said the players need motivation to produce results.

“One of the major setbacks for the Flames is inadequate funding which lead to low payments to the players. Government has not increased the boys’ allowances since 2013.

“The game bonus from government for a win is still at K30,000 since six years ago. As FAM we try our best to add a little something on top of the K30,000.00 and they get K100,000.00 but it is too little compared to what their colleagues in other countries get.

“So, it is our plea that we should increase the packages so that there are no scapegoats from the players when they don’t give us results,” he said.

Phiso said government is committed to continue supporting the Flames and that the request will be looked into.

“As government, we are very prepared to support the development of all sporting activities in the country and football is one of our priorities.

“Apart from infrastructure development, the welfare of athletes is also our main concern and we will look into that,” he said.

The minister also commended FAM for the great infrastructural development at the Mpira Village

On the minister’s visit Nyamilandu said: “As FAM we are very humbled that you have visited us today. Having heard about Chiwembe, it was very important for you to come and appreciate the facility that we have.”