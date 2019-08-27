Christians urged to renew faith in God on Sundays

Father Michael Msosa of the Catholic Church has urged Christians to take Sunday as a time to renew their belief and faith in God to achieve peace in the world.

He made the remarks on Sunday during commemoration of 10th anniversary for Nthawira Parish under Archdiocese of Blantyre.

The mass was attended by Member of Parliament for Blantyre City East Hon. John Bande.

Msosa said it was disheartening to note that peace, love and justice were lacking on earth, yet Jesus laid foundation for them.

“We should have professional faith. Sunday should be a reminder to us that Jesus is our light. He showed us love and we should not be carried away by less important things,” said Msosa.

He added that it was because there is lack of peace that the theme of Catholic Church head Pope Francis’ seasonal message is ‘No peace without justice, no justice without forgiveness.’

On his part, Bande who is a devout Roman Catholic member thanked the congregants for their prayers towards him during the days he was sick and God’s love for healing him.

Bande said: “I also thank you for the trust and challenge you have bestowed on me as your Member of Parliament and I promise you the electorates to serve you wholeheartedly for the benefit of our constituency.”

The Chikapa commemoration day ended with different sporting activities in the afternoon and saw many people walking away with various prizes.