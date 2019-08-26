Sulom releases second round fixtures

…Blantyre derby in October, LL derby next month

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has released all TNM Super League fixtures for the second round.

The second round of fixtures will resume on 31st August and the 2019 season is set to conclude on 15th December.

The fixtures that many soccer loving fans and neutrals will have circled as “games not to be missed” are the Blantyre derby and the Lilongwe derby.

Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets will face one another at Kamuzu Stadium on 5th October. The match will kick-off at 14:30.

Apart from the main derby, Lilongwe derby will be played on 28th September at Civo Stadium while the Karonga derby will be played on 2nd November, with the Mzuzu derby set for December 15.

There are nine games scheduled for this weekend, amongst the highlights being the top of the table clash between Kamuzu Barracks and leaders Wanderers FC at Civo Stadium.

At Kamuzu Stadium, Bullets will welcome Masters Security while Mzuni FC will entertain Ntopwa FC at Mzuzu Stadium.

At Karonga Stadium, Savenda Chitipa United will lock horns with TN Stars while Dwangwa United will play host to Civil Sporting at Chitowe Stadium, with Mighty Tigers welcoming Mlatho Mponela at Mulanje Park.

At Silver Stadium, Silver Strikers will play Blue Eagles while Moyale Barracks will be the hosts against Ntopwa FC at Mzuzu Stadium, with Karonga United entertaining TN Stars at Karonga Stadium.