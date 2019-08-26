Nomads Chairman hails Bullets’ CAF Champions League performance

…lobbies for government support

Be Forward Wanderers Chairman Gift Mkandawire has hailed Nyasa Big Bullets’ Caf Champions League performance despite the People’s Team exiting the continental club competition at the very early stage.

Bullets were beaten 3-2 by FC Platinum of Zimbabwe on Saturday to crash out of the competition in the first preliminary round.

However, despite the early ser back, Mkandawire saluted Bullets for such a spirited fight in a foreign land, saying it wasn’t easy to expect a win away from home.”Bullets have lost but its important to note that they scored goals. I for one, salute them for the gallant fight.

It was not easy to expect a win away from all angles including the whistle men and player number 12 behind the hosts, bravo Bullets,” he was quoted.

The Nomads chair then pleaded for financial support from government, saying with such high costs of participating in these club competitions, it will be very difficult for Malawian clubs to go beyond the preliminary stages.

“We plead for government’s support whenever clubs participates in these continental club competitions. If the clubs have no financial support, it will be very difficult to go beyond this stage,” he concluded.

Bullets had to use a bus to travel to Bulawayo as there was no direct flight from Malawi to Zimbabwe.

Any goal scoring draw would have seen the People’s Team progressing to the second round preliminary stage but with less than eight minutes to play, Perfect Chikwende headed in home following an error in defense by the visitors.

In a related development, Masters Security crashed out of Caf Confederations Cup after a goalless draw to Proline FC of Uganda to lose 3-0 on goal aggregate.