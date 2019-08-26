HRDC dragged to court over demo damage

People who lost property during post-election demonstrations are demanding K546 million compensation from the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

Twenty six victims want the HRDC to pay them K545,802,450 for loss of property during demonstrations.

In their summons dated August 16, 2019 and August 22, 2019, the victims say they lost property due to looting and damage during post-election demonstrations held on June 20, July 4th and July 5th this year.

One of the victims is Joe Thomas Nyirongo who owns Aunt Tina Lodge and Stone House Lodge. Nyirongo says he lost property worth K105 million.

HDRC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo as well as members Gift Trapence, Billy Mayaya, Masauko Thawe, Madalitso Banda, Thoko Mapemba and Beatrice Moyo have been named as defendants. The HRDC is the eighth defendant in the case.

The organisation has been holding demonstrations to demand the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah accusing her of mismanaging the May 21 elections.

However, the protests have not been peaceful with protesters looting shops, burning buildings and vehicles and attacking police officers.

On Monday, the coalition said it will hold fresh protests from Wednesday to Friday this week. The announcement came after plans to hold five-day protests in borders and airports were thwarted by a court order obtained by the Malawi Revenue Authority.