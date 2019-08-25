Kamuzu Academy to perform at Lilongwe Jazz Festival

Kamuzu Academy Orchestra will perform at this year’s Lilongwe Jazz Festival to be held from 30 to 31 August at Lilongwe Golf Club.

The two-day festival which is held annually has been organised by Lilongwe Jazz Music Limited.

In an interview with Malawi24, Kamuzu Academy Music Director Donald Kaluwile said they have planned 17 performances including themes for movies such as such as Pink Panther, Game of Thrones and Pirate of the Caribbean.

Kaluwile added that this year’s festival is important to the students because they will be showcasing their talent to the public which is part of educational experience for the students as they will learn a lot from it.

“Our students will perform live on stage, our aim is to make them to be more confident and that they should have a sense of achievement regarding music making and also enable them to focus on the other academic subjects,” he explained.

In his remarks, Lilongwe Jazz Music Limited Partner Jones Thombozi said they decided to include the youth on the line up as one way of encouraging inclusiveness.

“We also want young people to enjoy this year’s festival at the same time building the future of Jazz music genre to young ones,” he said.

Other artists to perform at the festival include Lulu and Rudo Chakwera.

Meanwhile, tickets for the festival are being sold at places such as Area 10 Cafe, Pacific Mall, and Lilongwe Golf Club at a price of K10, 000 for a day pass and K35, 000 for VIP at Area 10 Cafe, Pacific Mall, and Ritz at area 3, Lilongwe Gold club and among others.