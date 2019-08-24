K60 million stolen at Mangochi District Council

Three Mangochi District Council accounts officers are under investigation for conniving with a supplier to steal K60 million at the council.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Charles Kalemba confirmed in a statement that K60 million is missing at Mangochi council.

He said the fraud was discovered when Minister of Local Government Ben Phiri and a team from the ministry visited the council.

“Currently, government officers and auditors are on the ground to investigate on the matter so that the law takes its course,” Kalemba said.

He added that two senior officers at Dedza District Council are also on suspension for mismanaging funds and they are expected to answer charges of fraud.

The Ministry of Local Government has since warned all corrupt council workers that the government will not spare anyone found involved in mismanagement of funds.

“Considering that corrupt free councils are a panacea to effective and efficient service delivery, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development reiterates its stand that it will deal with incidents of theft, fraud and corruption decisively and comprehensively,” Kalemba said in the statement.

He also encouraged members of the public to report cases of theft and corruption in councils to the Ministry’s headquarters or to Anti-Corruption Bureau.