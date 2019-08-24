Man stabbed to death in Dowa

A 38–year-old old man in Dowa on Thursday night stabbed to death a man aged 33 after the victim accused the suspect of having an affair with his wife.

Police have identified the victim as Hastings Mkwinda of Chazi village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa district while the suspect is Mavuto Ganizani.

The incident occurred on 22nd August at around 23:00 hrs at Dowa turn_ off in the district.

According to Dowa police station Public Relations Officer Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda, Mkwinda suspected Ganizani of having an affair with his wife.

On Thursday night, the two met at a beer party where they started quarreling and in due course, the suspect produced a sharp knife and stabbed Mkwinda on the right side of the chest.

Mkwinda collapsed and was rushed to Mtengowanthenga mission hospital in the district where he died whilst receiving treatment.

Post-mortem conducted revealed that death was due to trauma and severe bleeding.

The suspect was arrested on Friday and he will answer the charge of murder.