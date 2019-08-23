Truck driver arrested over Ntcheu accident

Police in Ntcheu have arrested the driver of the truck that caused a four-vehicle crash in the district on Thursday.

Seven people died during the accident while three others suffered injuries and were taken to Ntcheu District Hospital.

Police have identified the driver as Victor Chawinga aged 42 from Chiwaka village, Traditional Authority Mazengera, Lilongwe.

According to Ntcheu police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu, Chawinga is in Police custody waiting to be charged for the offences he committed.

Chawinga was driving a truck registration number NA 4075/ NA 7626 coming from the direction of Ntcheu heading to Dedza direction.

He later lost control of the vehicle due to speeding and encroached the other lane. In the process, the vehicle hit three other vehicles – a minibus, lorry and Land cruiser – which were coming from the opposite direction.

Six people from the minibus and one other person died on the spot. Meanwhile, all the seven have been identified by their relations.

The government through the Department of Disaster Management (DODMA) has said it will make all funeral arrangements for the departed souls.

Those seriously injured are still admitted at Ntcheu District Hospital where they are receiving medical attention.