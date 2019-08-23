Malawi presidential election case adjourned to next month

The Constitutional Court has adjourned hearing of the presidential elections case to Tuesday, 3rd September, 2019.

One of the five judges hearing the case, Justice Healy Potani, noted that the court planned to hear the case for 12 days but the hearing was conducted for 11 days because the court did not sit for one day to allow the Supreme Court make a ruling on a matter related to presidential case.

Potani said when hearing resumes next month, it will run for nine days before another break.

On Friday, Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale who is representing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in the case continued cross-examining UTM witness Miriam Gwalidi who was a monitor in the May 21 elections.

Gwalidi claims to have found a Malawi Electoral Commission official and Democratic Progressive Party monitors changing figures on a result sheet at a polling centre in Ndirande polling centre.

UTM leader Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera want the court to nullify results of the presidential elections.