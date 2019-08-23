Devotion: The devil accuses brethren

Revelation 12:10 “And I heard a loud voice saying in heaven, Now is come salvation, and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ: for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night.”

The devil accuses everyone who is amongst the brethren. If you are a Christian, then you are also the accused. You cannot be a Christian and not be accused. If that is the case then just know that you are not making any impact in the Kingdom. But all Christians who are making some impact will be subjected to accusation by the devil and his demons.

There are so many reasons why the accuser is working out his accusations. Some of the reasons of accusations is to distract, degrade, disgrace, discourage, confuse, to stop the accused, to weaken and diminish the influence of the accused, to control the accused, to induce fear in the accused, to disqualify the accused and to destroy the confidence of the accused.

The devil mostly uses people closer to you in his agenda in order to fulfill a scripture. Psalm 41:9 (AMP) “Even my own close friend in whom I trusted, Who ate my bread, Has lifted up his heel against me [betraying me].”

Since the devil may not come directly, He uses some people for his agenda. Some of the people the devil uses to cause accusations are those intimidated by your success, bitter people, jealous ones, evil people, those who have done the same and are not making much progress, simple minded, disloyal people, prayerful, those who hate you, the ungrateful, those passing through some hardships and so on.

Learn Biblical ways to deal with the accusations. Otherwise you may become a victim and may end up badly. However, right response will make accusations not have any effect on you.

CONFESSION

I am above the devil and his accusations. I am still moving higher and higher and will never allow any accusations to have any impact on my life. The lines have fallen on me in pleasant places; Yes I have the best heritage. Greater is He who is in me than the one in the world. I am a success, I am a victor, I cannot retreat and I cannot surrender. In Jesus Name. Amen

If you are accused falsely and need counseling contact us now:

