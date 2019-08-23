Border shutdown is treason – Dausi

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi has warned organisers of next week’s demonstrations that closing borders and airports is an act of treason.

According to Dausi, government will make sure that borders and airports are operating normally.

The minister made the remarks at a press briefing today in Lilongwe where he was commenting on plans by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to hold demonstrations at airports and borders from 26th to 30th August.

Dausi noted that the protests may have far reaching repercussions on the country’s economy as already seen by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cancelling two missions to Malawi.

He then assured Malawians that government will continue to maintain peace and order despite the threats from the HRDC.

“All the Airports and Land borders will operate normally during the period 26th to 30th August, 2019; All the airports and land borders will be fully secured by our security agents and, therefore, people should feel free to conduct their normal services,” he said

The minister added that a 22 August, 2019 Malawi Gazette supplement of government notices number 59 provides that the minister can declare places such as airports, borders and Capital Hill as protected areas.

On Wednesday, President Peter Mutharika ordered the Malawi Defence Force to use necessary force to stop demonstrations organised by the HRDC.

Mutharika advised the HRDC to cancel the protests unconditionally.

The HRDC has been organising post-election demonstrations are aimed at forcing Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah to resign for mishandling the May 21 presidential elections.

Previous demonstrations were marred by acts of violence such as looting, arson attacks and harassment of police of police officers.