‘I will be a truck driver in the US, thank you Major 1’

…from ‘Bushiri is a witch’ to spiritual son

Even President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric can not touch Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s anointing which is driving more Enlighten Christian Gathering (ECG) church members to the United States of America in search of greener pastures.

Chriswell Maziwa, a Zimbabwean national plying his driving skills in the US, is among several other ECG congregants whose American dream are coming true, thanks to Major 1 Bushiri.

Mr Maziwa joins Lesego Beauty Zitha who revealed early this month that Papa, as Prophet Biushiri is fondly called, helped her secure a 10-year miracle US visa despite not having proper paperwork.

Maziwa, who has been Major 1’s spiritual son since 2015, says Bushiri has changed his financial status tremendously.

He told the church that after attending an Open Doors session with Bushiri he successfully applied for a job in the US where he will be working as a truck-driver with a monthly salary boost of $4,400 (K3.2 million) from $900 (K650,000).

Maziwa, who has been a truck-driver for twenty years, encouraged his fellow congregants, saying the God of Major 1 qualifies the unqualified.

Several others offered their testimonies on how Prophet Bushiri has been making a stride of transformation in their live.

Letlhogonolo Alfred Swafu narrated how he was transformed from being Bushiri’s ‘biggest hater’ to a ‘spiritual son’.

Swafu used to believe that Bushiri was a fake prophet who manifested his powers through witchcraft. But now, a bonafide member of ECG, says he was able to buy a multi-million kwacha company from a mysterious seller at less than a dollar.

The company, a Sausage Saloon franchise, was initially billed at US$45,700 (K33.3 million) but he bought it at K47 (R1).

Swafu says this was possible because of Prophet Bushiri and that he is now a stout spiritual son of the controversial prophet.