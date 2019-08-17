Super League first round concludes this weekend

The first round of the flagship TNM Super League will be coming to an end this weekend, with some exciting fixtures across the three regions.

Early pacesetters Be Forward Wanderers will be hoping to extend their lead at the top when they play host to Moyale Barracks at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday afternoon whilst defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets will be vying for the second position when they play Dwangwa United at Chitowe Stadium.

Wanderers, who are currently on 33 points, have got an opportunity to open up a seven point gap over the second placed Kamuzu Barracks if the Soldiers slip up again against Mzuni FC.

In other matches, relegation threatened Ntopwa FC and Dwangwa United have tough assignments against Moyale Barracks and Bullets FC while Civil Sporting Club will be looking forward to close the gap with the top four teams when they host Masters Security at Civo Stadium.

Blue Eagles, Silver Strikers, TN Stars, Mlatho Mponela and Mighty Tigers all finished their first round games.

The season kicked off on 14th April and the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) will likely give teams a two week break before resuming the second round.

With uncertainty over Fisd Cup kickoff dates, the 2019 season mighty conclude earlier than expected as teams will only be playing league games.