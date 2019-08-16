Castel Malawi demands return of heavyweight glass bottles

Castel Malawi is asking customers to return heavyweight glass bottles in the wake of its rebranding process.

In a communication dated 13th August, the company has given its customers a 17 day ultimatum to return the bottles to their nearest wholesales. According to the drinks company, they no longer package in the bottles in question.

This means that customers have until 30th August to surrender the bottles. Castel has emphasized that they will not receive bottles which will be returned after the aforementioned date.

However, Castel has in its latest communication confirmed they have not stopped producing soft drinks in heavyweight returnable bottles.

Castel produces both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The company has been bankrolling different activities in the country such as football via its brands.